Willard preparing for 100th anniversary of city getting its name

“One-hundred years ago Willard was called Willard for the first time,” city manager Jim Ludban said.

“Actually in the 1800s they changed the name because of confusion “Chicago Junction” created. So it went from “Chicago Junction” to “Willard, Ohio” in 1917 (after Daniel Willard). We’re going to have a year-long celebration in honor of the name change. Because we plan to sell some T-shirts and banners like Norwalk did with their bicentennial kick off, we’re going to need some funds.

“This woman, Janet Cok, is part of the committee that’s planning some of the events,” Ludban added. “She donated ($200) to get our funds started for the project. We want it to be a special celebration ... We’re hoping it’s something helping to change the image of Willard.”

On Monday, council also:

• Heard a report of how the community raised a ton and a half of food for the Willard Area Food Bank through the “Fill a Fire Truck Holiday Food Drives” and “Employee Food Fight.”

• Discussed salting the parking spaces downtown, in addition to plowing them after snow or ice accumulation.

• Accepted a $107 donation from Taylor Chaffins to benefit the D.A.R.E. program — money generated from a fundraiser she held as part of her Willard High School senior project.

• Thanked all of the city’s employees for their hard work throughout the 2016 year.

• Approved sending the city’s only K-9 unit, and a K-9 cruiser, to the Norwalk Police Department.