Howard set to retire Dec. 31

The board, during Tuesday’s meeting, accepted Howard’s resignation, which is effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, and appointed Sheriff-elect Todd Corbin to immediately serve as acting sheriff. Corbin’s four-year term technically begins at midnight Jan. 2.

Howard said it was in the best interest of his family, retirement and tax purposes not to go into the next tax year as the sheriff.

In the November general election, Corbin, a Republican challenger, gained nearly 64.5 percent to defeat Howard, a Democratic incumbent. The previous November, Howard fired Corbin after the latter took out petitions to run for sheriff.

Corbin, a war hero, had worked as a deputy for 18 years. After leaving the sheriff’s office, Corbin began working as a reserve officer with the Norwalk Police Department.

As of Tuesday, Howard said he hadn’t heard from Corbin to set up a meeting for the purpose of transition.

“All he has to do is call me,” Howard added.

Corbin said he is waiting to start serving the county as the sheriff and then plans on swearing in deputies. He will be sworn in at 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Huron County Courthouse.

Howard’s law enforcement career started in 1984 with the Plymouth Police Department. He had been at the sheriff’s office since 1995. He served two terms as sheriff.

“It was continuous service through all those years,” Howard said.

In other action from Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners accepted the Dec. 16 resignation of Brooke Fox from the Huron County Dog Warden’s Office. She was a part-time deputy dog warden who walked, water and fed the dogs and performed various clerical duties.

“She was there for three years. She was a good employee. She had some medical problems and could not return back to work,” dog warden Gary Ousley said.

“We will be advertising for a new deputy,” he added, but said the position might not be advertised for two to three weeks.

Also, the commissioners re-appointed Gail Bartle to the Huron County Public Defender Commission. Her current term expires Dec. 31 and now has a four-year term that runs through Dec. 31, 2020.

“They (the commission) asked her to be put back on for another term,” Commissioner Gary Bauer said.