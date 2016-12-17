Sales tax collection remains strong in Huron County

Auditor Roland Tkach released the new set of financial numbers Friday.

The latest figures reflected September sales.

The sales tax number for that month was $832,351, which was up from $805,280 during the same month in 2015.

The $832,351 was an all-time high for that time period.

For the year, the county received $9.85 million in sales tax, which was down about 1.01 percent from the $9.98 million collected in 2015.

The sales tax estimate for 2016 was $8.5 million, which is the same estimate for 2017.

Tkach said he’s very pleased with the sales tax collection and the overall financial picture of the county. He also reminded residents that 2015 was a record-setter for sales tax and 2016 was second-highest all time.

Mom-and-Pop stores accounted for 31 percent of the September total, while big-box stores made up 28 percent.

Vehicle sales made up 17 percent of the total. Tkach likes to see vehicle sales at about 25 percent of the monthly sales tax total.

Liquor sales were up 5 percent compared to the same month in 2015.

“It appears we ended the year on the upswing,” Tkach said about the most-recent report.

Overall, the revenue is in good shape.

Tkach said at the end of November, the county had already exceeded the revenue estimate by 12 percent.

Also, spending was 10 percent less than the estimate.