Bauer, Dunlap 'brought such well-rounded opinions' to their job

The outgoing commissioner then hugged Hazel, who admittedly is known as “the popcorn lady.” For the last several years she has spoken to Western Reserve third-graders about popcorn in the fall and in the spring, the subject turns to government.

On Thursday afternoon a “moving on” reception was held in honor of Dunlap and Gary Bauer’s time as commissioners. Dunlap served for four years and Bauer was on the board for 12.

Before being elected commissioner, Bauer served on the Norwalk school board for 11 years. Prior to that, he was on the advisory board for the Firelands campus of Bowling Green State University for a decade.

“I didn’t have an agenda,” Bauer said, referring to his time as a commissioner. “I tried to do what’s in the best interest of the county. I think the budget is very important. We try to keep the budget under control.”

Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach has said for the last several years “we’ve spent less than we’ve taken in,” he added.

During Thursday’s meeting, the current commissioners — Bauer, Dunlap and Joe Hintz, in conjunction with incoming commissioners Terry Boose and Skip Wilde — gave the go-ahead with getting the air-conditioning system at the Department of Job and Family Services fixed for $395,000.

“It will start now and be finished by April. It’s key for it to be done by April 1,” Bauer said. “We got the ball rolling.”

Reflecting on his time as a commissioner, Bauer said he always appreciated serving the county residents and improving the community.

“We’ve got tremendous people working (in the county),” he added. Referring to the department heads, Bauer said: “They’re the kind of people you hire and let them do their job.”

He also shared his pride at making sure the county has well-kept buildings, much like when he was on the school board.

“The biggest thing we did on the school board was building the high school,” Bauer said, noting that Norwalk High School fulfills the idea of “if you build it, they will come.”

Much like Bauer, Dunlap has spent many years as a public servant.

From 1974 through 1984, Dunlap was a Huron County sheriff’s deputy. Next, he was elected sheriff and served one, four-year term. Dunlap worked for the Bellevue Police Department from 1990 through 1992 and then spent the next 10 years as the academy commander of the criminal justice program at EHOVE Career Center.

“Early in life I felt I was being called to be involved,” he said. “I credit FFA and 4-H as being my beach front into politics. That was my roots. I grew up in a farming family.”

Cheryl Nolan and Vickie Ziemba worked with Dunlap and Bauer in the commissioners’ office.

“They always had the county’s best interests (in mind),” said Nolan, who retired as the administrator/clerk Dec. 31, 2015.

Nolan said Bauer brought in his experience in agriculture, 4-H and the extension office to his time as a commissioner.

“Which is important in our rural community,” added Nolan, who worked in the office for 18 years.

Bauer and Dunlap’s co-worker praised the pair for always getting the county officials to work together and being responsible with the budget.

“And I enjoyed working with them — very much,” Nolan said.

Ziemba, the current administrator/clerk, has worked with various commissioners for 15 1/2 years. She said whenever Dunlap or Bauer made a decision, it was always done by keeping the county residents’ wishes in mind, “not their own agenda.”

“They bring a wealth of knowledge from their backgrounds,” Ziemba added. “They brought such well-rounded opinions (to their job).”

The theme of Thursday’s reception was “moving on” — not retirement.

And that fits both men. Bauer continues to work at the family business, Piney Paradise, a Christmas tree farm.

Dunlap said his post-commissioner plan includes plenty of hunting and fishing.

“I want to take a couple months to kick back,” he added. “I’m not certain I’m ready for retirement.”