Council approves job creation grant for Borgers

Council also considered the reciprocal income tax credit ordinance, which was discussed in a special finance committee meeting before the work session. This was separate from the tax ordinance they voted down previously.

There were no positive comments on the ordinance from committee members David Wallace, Chris Mushett, Steve Schumm or Steve Euton.

“I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” Wallace said.

Mushett commented as well, noting that council only really had two options: let it sit until it died at the end of the year, or vote on it.

“There’s a good likelihood that it would not pass,” he said.

Council left the ordinance tabled. It will remain so until the end of the year, when it will officially die and be removed from the agenda.

Special sessions aside, council introduced two other items. The first was a resolution to accept the tree board’s written plan.

“It’s just housekeeping,” Mayor Rob Duncan commented.

The plan was approved without further comment. It dealt with issues such as looking back at the 2016 tree plan. According to the resolution, $24,000 was budgeted for tree removal, trimming and planting this year. Essentially, the tree board aims to keep Norwalk known as “Tree City USA.”

An ordinance to amend the 2016 budget was also introduced. It included changes to the sewer revenue fund and aquatic fund.

The finance director noted that heavy rain earlier this year impacted part-time wages, causing the need for an amendment.

The amended sewer revenue fund would cover inspection services resulting from the Pleasant Street sewer project. Norwalk Public Works Director Joshua Snyder said the expense was not unexpected.

“This will get us to the end of construction,” he said.

Snyder explained that the original funds budgeted for the project were for one year, while this will extend it another six months. He also added that the project is on-track to wrap-up about May of 2017.