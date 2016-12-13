Commissioners approve 5-year agreement for senior center to move

“We approved our part of the agreement about the new building,” Commissioner Gary Bauer said, referring to action at Tuesday’s meeting.

The plan is for Senior Enrichment Services to move into the old Foodtown building, 265 Benedict Ave., which also houses Anytime Fitness. It is across the street from Fisher-Titus Medical Center, which owns the building and is expected to renovate it for Senior Enrichment Services.

“It’s a five-year agreement,” Bauer said.

If Senior Enrichment Services moves into the building by October, executive director Roxanne Sandles said the county’s contribution to Fisher-Titus is $16,500 for the remainder of 2017. The annual amount is $65,000 for the next four years.

“The county commissioners are not dealing directly with Fisher-Titus on this. The senior center has to sign their contract with Fisher-Titus,” Bauer said.

Sandles confirmed that the senior center hasn’t signed a contract yet, but said those negotiations are ongoing.

“They’re going great. Fisher-Titus has been very good to us,” she added. “They will be our landlord and we will rent from them.”

Sandles was asked if October is a reasonable time frame for the senior center to move into its new location.

“It’s really plausible depending on when they start construction. The timeline is not definite,” she said.

In other action during Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, the board accepted Mike Gordon’s resignation from the Mental Health Addiction Services (MHAS) board. Several years ago, Gordon retired from Norwalk City Schools as assistant superintendent.

The commissioners, in a related move, appointed Corey Ream, the school system’s director of operations, to the MHAS board.

“There are five vacancies on the board,” Bauer said.

Eight positions are appointed by the commissioners while the Ohio Department of Health appoints six board members.

Bauer said he and MHAS board director Beth Williams have been presented with a list of names of people who might be interested in serving. Bauer added there is no timeline to fill the vacancies, but it would be good to have it done as soon as possible.