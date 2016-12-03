$5 million on infrastructure improvements during last 12 years

More than five million reasons.

Bauer points out the commissioners, in his 12 years, have spent more than $5 million on infrastructure for the county.

In his years as commissioner Bauer, who is retiring after his term is up in January, has served with Ralph Fegley, Mike Adelman, Larry Silcox, Joe Hintz and Tom Dunlap.

Here is the breakdown of expenses over the years (numbers provided by Bauer):

Administrative building:

Boiler and hot water tank, $14.000.

Windows, $131,470.

Meeting room A (radiators), $2,377.

Cooling tower (2013), $13,625.

Carol’s room, $7,600.

Board of elections renovation (2006), $84,966.

Upgrade phone (2016), $22,658.

Handicap ramp, $70,924.

Carpet (commissioners), $9,742.

Exterior painting, $8,636.

Fire alarm and security system, $42,430.

Total, $394,428.

Antique Mall (22 E. Main St.)

Window replacement (2006) $9,925.

Roof (2006), $103,768.

Store-front windows, $22,100.

Total, $135,793.

Courthouse:

Air unit blower motor, $5,000.

Courthouse exterior (2013-14), $75,000.

Holding cell (2009), $21,413.

Basement restrooms (2009), $72.020.

Clock tower (2010), $35,000.

Heating/air/lighting, $2.7 million.

Current exterior restoration, $50.000.

Total: $2,958,433.

Downtown office building:

Fifth floor air, $99,497.

Prosecutor’s phone upgrade (2015), $18,129.

Prosecutor’s air, $12,690.

Public defender’s windows (2016), $2,000.

Phone upgrade (2016), $134,662.

South entrance renovation (2015), $3,000.

Prosecutor’s office renovation (2016), $2,900.

Total: $277,878.

Jail/sheriff’s office/EMS:

Chiller, $190,000.

Phone upgrade (2015), $89,697.

Inmate doors (2016), $35,000.

Expansion tank replacement/boilers (2011), $27,000.

Door and intercom control (2012), $100,000.

Tower painting (2016), $11,619.

Total: $353,316.

JFS:

Boiler replacement (2015), $8,000.

Mini splits installation (phone room/server) (2010), $8,000.

Outdoor lighting (2014-15), $3,000.

Sidewalks (2015), $12,000.

Compressors replacement, $32,000.

Total: $63,000.

Landfill:

Scale replacement (2011), $51,490.

Transfer station floor (2012), $44,500.

Drop off area/sed. pond (2011), $204,984.

911 tower (2016), $259,468.

Total: $514, 092.

New BMV/title:

Landscaping, $6,500.

Phone upgrade (2016), $19,280.

Total: $25,780.

Old jail:

Exterior restoration, $298,420.

Total: $298,420.

Shady Lane:

Shady Lane roof (2008), $24,000.

BMV handicap ramp (2015), $45,000.

Dog warden kennel roof (2016), $5,553.

Dog warden kennel improvements (2014), $7,000.

Barn roof, $13,000.

Veterans door (2016), $1,300.

Total: $95,853.

Grand total: $5,111,993.