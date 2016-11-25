Auditor employee recognized by state

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) in cooperation with the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio (CAAO), which are dedicated to promoting uniformity in weights and measures and equity in the marketplace, presented McClaflin certificates for his successful completion of the ODA weights and measures training course.

The courses were designed to provide comprehensive technical training in the area of weights and measures enforcement and administration.

McClaflin received his awards recently at a ceremony held at the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

McClaflin was recognized for completing The Ohio Training Program, parts I and II, and the ODA individual study course, parts I and II.

Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach spoke highly of McClaflin and his achievements.

“I’m proud of the diligent effort John has placed on making weights and measures a priority in our office,” Tkach said.

The auditor added McClaflin is dedicated to serving the public and making sure equity prevails.

McClaflin, who was hired at the auditor’s office in July 2015, really enjoys his work.

“I like the thought of equity in the marketplace,” McClaflin said.

Those who have questions or concerns about weights and measures are encouraged to call the auditor’s office at 419-668-4304.