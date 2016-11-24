Auditor: County 'meeting all revenue expectations'

The new numbers reflected August sales.

The report, released by Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach, indicated $823,411 was brought in from sales tax collection in August, down from $888,521 during the same month a year ago.

Tkach said Tuesday there’s no reason to panic.

“We’re well within the revenue estimate for the year, in fact, we’ve exceeded the revenue estimate,” the auditor said. “That is one of my targets.”

The auditor said the county is financially right where he wants it to be for this time of year.

“The trend is a little down compared to last year, but we need to remember 2015 was an all-time high,” the auditor said, adding 2016 is shaping up to the second-highest collection as far as sales tax in county history.

“We are down less than 2 percent from 2015’s all-time high and in dollars that’s $172,383,” Tkach said. “Last year was really the benchmark.

“As of November’s pay-in, we have exceeded the estimate by 6 percent which is $518,343 with a month to go,” Tkach said.

Mom and Pop stores made up 32 percent of the overall sales tax total for August, while big-box stores accounted for 26 percent.

Vehicle sales were at 20 percent in the latest report. Tkach likes to see that number at 25 percent.

Liquor sales were up 8 percent in August compared to 2015.

“The county is in good shape,” Tkach said. “We’re meeting all revenue expectations.”