Norwalk council to look at proposed 2017 budget

The mayor is proposing the 2017 budget ordinance to council on behalf of finance director Diane Eschen. It proposes a budget of $22,861,787.50 for all city funds and expenses.

This includes $1,512,075 for the sanitation fund, $1,309,295 for the general capital improvement fund, $993,225 for the municipal court fund and $89,500 for economic development, to name a few. There are more than 30 funds on the list to be dealt with.

Several funds have proposed appropriations of $0. This includes funds related to emergency employee sustenance, the law enforcement trust fund, downtown revitalization bond retirement, parks and rec property acquisition and physical improvement and gang law enforcement.

The purpose of this is “to budget and make appropriations for the current expenses and other expenditures of the city of Norwalk, state of Ohio, during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2017.”

The second ordinance requests supplemental appropriations, i.e. additional funds, for two programs. This includes $2,036 for a housing rehab program, and $21,850 for farmers home housing rehab.