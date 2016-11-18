Milan Ave. project brings up questions at council

The section of Milan Avenue between League and Cline streets will be seeing curb and drainage construction some time next year. This is thanks to a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

“It’s one of the few areas of (U.S.) 250 that does not have curbs on it,” said Norwalk Public Works Director Joshua Snyder.

“It’s about 5,000 feet of curb,” Snyder added. “There would be some driveways to tie into. There would be some backfill behind the curb.”

The project caused some tension at Tuesday’s city council meeting when Snyder reported it would cost $270,000. OPWC will provide $50,000 in grant money, $184,000 will be taken out as a zero-percent loan and the remaining cost will be covered directly by the city.

Council member David Wallace asked whether the project was budgeted, or was just being done because of the grant.

Snyder admitted the project had not been anticipated in the 2016 budget.

“There is no money in 2016 for it,” he said. Bidding for the project would not happen until next year.

Wallace expressed concern over possible overspending.

“We’re spending ‘X’ amount of dollars that we didn’t plan for,” he said. “It just seems like we are incurring more expense to the city that we didn’t even plan for.”

Snyder said that the public works office had hoped to do the project, although it wasn’t in the budget.

“You folks gave permission to apply for that grant fund,” said finance director Diane Eschen to council.

“I guess I didn’t understand the in-depth of where we’re at,” replied Wallace.

The council member continued to ask about planned payments for the $184,000 loan. Eschen and Snyder said the money will be paid back through the stormwater fund.

There is no general fund money expended on the project, Snyder later said.

“This happens to be our second project we were awarded,” said Snyder, adding that it is unusual for cities to receive two project grants in the same year.