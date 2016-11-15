Commissioners approve grant aiding domestic violence victims

November is only halfway through and they already have approved funding for domestic violence victims, appointed Michael Clark to the law library board and approved the sale and purchase of vehicles between the Solid Waste Management District and the county auditor, just to name a few things. They also listened to a number of reports, including an OSU semi-annual report from Mike Gastier and a bi-monthly report from Pete Welch.

On Nov. 3, they approved an application for a grant benefitting domestic violence victims in 2017.

“They’ve done it for a number of years. It’s a matching grant,” Commissioner Gary Bauer said. “It’s not a 50-50. It’s somewhat less than that.”

He said Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper felt the grant funded a necessary program, so she has done it for a number of years. Program director Eva Gorby was present Nov. 3 to represent the Huron County Victim Assistance Program.

During the Nov. 8 meeting, the commissioners also signed off on a new board member for the county law library board. The new member will be Michael Clark.

Bauer said it was a simple transition.

“What happened there was, Niederhoffer, she was on and she moved out of the county. So she could not stay on.”

During that same meeting, commissioners Bauer, Joe Hintz and Tom Dunlap also approved buy and sell requests for vehicles.

The vehicle in question belonged to the office of Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach — a four-wheel drive truck. Bauer said it was about three years old with 30,000 miles on it.

During its time with the auditor’s office, it was used to carry weights and measures. It will be outfitted to clear snow for the Solid Waste Management District now.

“He offered to sell that to the county waste district for $15,000,” Bauer said. “I know on the book (it) is considerably more.”

Now, Tkach will pay for a new truck to replace the one being sold.

“The call came from Pete Welch that the guys out at the Solid Waste District,” Tkach said. “They were interested in the pickup truck that the weights and measures had.”

“It’s one that we bought brand new,” he said.

Tkach also emphasized the boon of being “able to continue to maintain good vehicles and get these guys the equipment that they (need).”