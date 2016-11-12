Norwalk council considers cutting longevity benefit, costs

The first item on the regular session agenda is an ordinance which would eliminate the longevity benefit for city employees.

There was some discussion last session regarding which employees still qualify for the benefit. Not all of them do, as the benefit has been suspended every year since 2010.

Other items on the agenda include a tabled resolution to move money appropriated in the 2016 budget and appropriation ordinance No. 2015-057, as well as an ordinance which would amend and supplement No. 2015-057.

There is also an ordinance correcting a clerical error in ordinance No. 2015-056.

There are two items on the work session agenda. The first piece of legislation is an ordinance allowing Finance Director Diane Eschen to pay HAS Claims Service. This is related to the cost of defense in the 2013 case Ward v. City of Norwalk.

The cost was greater than the city’s $5,000 deductible, according to an Aug. 10 letter from Hylant Administrative Services to Diane Eschen. HAS Claims is requesting a $5,000 reimbursement for money paid toward costs which exceeded the city’s deductible.

The other item to be introduced is a resolution creating a fund for the State Issue II Milan Avenue drainage project.