Some Norwalk voters received wrong ballots for election

When Martha and Joe Scranton voted Tuesday morning at the Norwalk Eagles Club, they got in and out with with no problem.

That was until Wednesday morning when they read their Norwalk Reflector and realized they did not get the opportunity to vote for the Norwalk City Schools levy.

Turns out the two got the wrong ballots, meant either for voters in the Monroeville or Western Reserve school districts, who do not vote on the Norwalk school levy.

“When people go to vote, they want it done right,” Martha Scranton said. “It’s bad enough we are back to paper ballots. ... I think it’s ridiculous in this day and age. I just feel like we are going backwards. I don’t know why we are back to paper ballots.

“It’s bad enough you have to pay for things. But at least you would like to vote on it.”

Scranton said she talked to Huron County Board of Elections Director Sharon Locke Wednesday morning.

“She said there was nothing she can do,” Scranton said. “She said you got a Western Reserve or a Monroeville ballot. I told her I checked my ballot and it said Norwalk North. That is where we always vote.

“My question is ‘how many people got the wrong ballot?’ Already I can tell you two. We’re not activists or anything. I am curious how many people did not get the right ballot. We are going to be more aware when we vote, that’s for sure.”

Locke talked about the problem.

“I told her it was human error,” she said. “We have 16,000 ballots that are voted. We know of two of them that were wrong. The Eagles is a big location with nine or 10 ballot styles. I am not trying to make light of it. This is serious, but there is nothing we can do about it today, unfortunately. I don’t like it either, We strive for perfect elections and there are very few elections where nothing goes wrong. These people essentially are volunteers and they only do it two times a year. I am not going to throw my poll workers under the bus. We could not do it without them.

“I’m sorry. There is nothing we can do about it today. She said she didn’t even realize it until this morning when she read the paper. There is no perfect system.”