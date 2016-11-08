Project DAWN recall

There are many atomizers that are not subject to this recall, however, HCPH is asking anyone who has received a kit to please check lot numbers of any nasal atomizers in their kits.

Affected nasal atomizer lot numbers include:

• 160708

• 160718

• 160728

• 160800

• 160804

• 160814

• 160816

• 160823

• 160108

• 160231

• 160117

• 160300

• 160126

• 160313

• 160145

• 160327

• 160146

• 160400

• 160200

• 160409

• 160219

• 160422

• 160225

• 160432

• 160440

• 160500

• 160518

• 160602

• 160611

• 160621

• 160631

• 160701

If it is discovered that a Project DAWN kit distributed by HCPH contained a nasal atomizer with an affected lot number, HCPH will replace the nasal atomizer.

Bring the nasal atomizer to HCPH’s Community Health Division at 180 Milan Ave, Suite 8, Norwalk. Do not discard the medication, as the recall only affects the nasal atomizer. For any questions call 419-668-1652 Ext. 500.