Council hears update on fire station, splash pad

Two members of council were absent and excused from the meeting, Chris Mushett and David Wallace. Due to the absences, two items were tabled: a resolution to transfer funds in the 2016 annual budget, and an ordinance amending the 2016 budget.

The mayor and law director forewent their reports, and the public works director was not present. Safety-service Director Dan Wendt did deliver an update.

“Today our firefighters did some practice in a house that is going to be knocked down,” Wendt said. The building was volunteered for the practice by Neil McFadden.

Wendt noted that he, Chief John Soisson and others would be meeting Thursday with the architect to finalize plans for the new fire house.

He also reported on parks and recreation, noting that the city has decided where to install the splash pad.

“We’ve decided to put that outside, but within the fence, at the Ernsthausen,” Wendt says.

Following the safety-service update, council approved the second reading and approval of one ordinance. This authorized payment to Alert Tracking Services.

Three other new items were also either read or passed.

An ordinance eliminating city employees’ longevity benefit was given its first reading. A resolution allowing signs on U.S. 20 to be replaced by the state was passed, and an ordinance correcting a clerical error in a previous ordinance was given its first reading.

The brief meeting allowed city officials to watch Game 6 of the World Series featuring the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians. The Cubs won, 9-3, evening the best-of-seven series at three games apiece and set the stage for Wednesday’s winner-take-all Game 7.