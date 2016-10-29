Open enrollment for affordable healthcare starts Tuesday

Before the Affordable Care Act (ACA), millions of people and their families were at risk of financial ruin because they were uninsured. Health insurance companies could also deny health insurance coverage due to a preexisting condition like cancer or diabetes. Fortunately, you are now protected with the ACA.

Open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act begins Nov. 1 and lasts until Jan. 31, 2017. If you want your coverage to begin on the first of the year, you will have to enroll by December 15. Now is the time to compare healthcare plans so that you can find the best one for you. You and your clients can learn more about the Health Insurance Marketplace and how to apply for benefits at www.healthcare.gov.

Signed into law on March 23, 2010, the Affordable Care Act provides Americans with better health security by expanding coverage, lowering healthcare costs, guaranteeing more choice, and enhancing the quality of care for all Americans. As of March 2016, 20 million people have gained health insurance coverage –more than 6 million of them uninsured young adults-- because of the Affordable Care Act. We now have the lowest uninsured rate in the country’s history.

No matter who you are, you are entitled to affordable healthcare. It's a crucial part of securing today and tomorrow. The Affordable Care Act also ensures that even if you have a preexisting condition you will be covered. If you are already covered and want to change your plan, this is the time to do it. Factors might have changed over the last year that would make you want to update your coverage. Even if you’re just curious about the many plans in the open marketplace, you can compare healthcare plans at www.healthcare.gov.Having coverage for you and your loved ones is a critical part of a healthy and happy life. Make sure you're covered with the plan that best suits you.

