Norwalk city council considers cutting benefits to save costs

The council examined several pieces of legislation, one of which aims to eliminate of the longevity benefit for city employees. Longevity benefits only affect some workers, as they have been suspended in recent years.

“You have some people like Josh (Snyder) that have never gotten it,” said Diane Eschen, finance director.

“We at least owe it to the people to look at it,” council member Chris Mushett said. “This was a promised part of the hiring package.”

Mushett mentioned some fairness issues might arise if the benefits were erased entirely. He said, from his understanding, it would save about $36,000.

Kelly Beck asked for a list of people who still receive the benefits to speak to them about their feelings on the ordinance.

As stated by the proposed ordinance, “due to the economic condition of the City it has not been feasible to provide the longevity benefit for several years; and / WHEREAS, it does not appear that payment of the longevity benefit will be feasible in the foreseeable future ... the longevity benefit as provided pursuant to Section 5.16 of the Personnel Policy Manual is hereby terminated and eliminated.”

The city currently employees 125 full-time workers, including 23 police, 20 general service and 18 fire service. This is down from 139 full-time employees in 2009. Police and fire employees do not receive longevity benefits.

Council also introduced a resolution which would consent to sign replacement within city limits by ODOT on OH 20.

“ODOT is going to come place signs within city limits,” Snyder said. “It’s no charge to the city. ... It’s all ODOT supplied.”

He mentioned it had something in part to do with sign reflectivity and visibility, and that he did not have an approximate start date yet.

Another resolution was introduced which would transfer funds appropriated in the 2016 budget. Two more ordinances were also introduced.

One would fix a clerical error, amending the wording of “Part-time Sanitation” to “Part-time Laborer” in Ordinance No. 2015-056, and the other would amend and supplement the 2016 budget, and Ordinance No. 15-057, which involves salaries and wages. According to Eschen, the city has about 10 members of the safety forces that will be eligible to retire next year, although not all of them may actually do so.

The ordinances are public record, and may be requested from city hall at any time.