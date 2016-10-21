County commissioners take to the classroom

The commissioners held their usual meeting in front of the students to demonstrate what they do on a typical Tuesday morning.

To start the session, commissioner Joe Hintz asked if anyone was interested in pursuing a career in public service.

“It’s a very honorable profession,” he said, encouraging them to consider it.

When the students came up tongue-tied, Mr. Paul asked Hintz, Dunlap and Bauer “What do you most deal with at the county level?”

“Every day is different, but the main thing is the budget,” Bauer said.

Commissioner Bauer, a former teacher at Monroeville himself, explained that their office often received calls about other county departments.

“It can be something as simple as someone complaining about the sheriff or Job and Family Services,” he said. In those cases, he advised listening to the issue and then either assisting or directing it to the right person.

Dunlap was in agreement.

“It’s very important to be available to the public,” he said. “(People ask) ‘Don’t you get tired of answering the phone?’ There really (aren’t) that many people that call. The public is pretty conscientious of your phone number and your time.”

“We have a lot of responsibility,” said Hintz, who added the commissioners can “help steer (people) in the right direction.”

The commissioners also heard from Huron County Development Council director Carol Knapp about light interference from Summit Motorsports Park. According to her, the light poles interfere with airspace. The airport requested beacons be put on top of the poles, as the park “benefits the economy of Huron County,” and the beacons would make the poles more visible in the dark.

“It’s an equitable way to solve the situation,” agreed commissioner Hintz.

“I know most people don’t think it, but we work hard to establish relationships and be good neighbors,” said Harry Brady, Huron County Airport Board president.

County dog warden Gary Ousley and county prosecutor Daivia Kasper were also present at the meeting. Both spoke about their functions within the county, with Kasper encouraging students to not text and drive, and Ousley explaining the importance of licensing dogs at three months of age.