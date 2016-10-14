County sales tax collection down slightly

Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach released the new batch of sales tax numbers Friday.

In July, $795,618 was brought in, a bit less than the $815,177 collected during the same time period the year before.

“It is down for the month,” Tkach said.

“But, we still are 13 percent over budget,” he added.

“Sales tax has been trending downward, however, the county should exceed the revenue estimate in November, which is right where I want it to be,” the auditor said.

Tkach reminds county residents that 2015 was an all-time high for sales tax collection.

“And 2016 is the second-best year,” he added. “We’re just a little behind last year (1.5 percent), but ahead of any other year,” he said.

“The county auditor is very pleased with this year’s revenue,” Tkach said.

Mom and Pop stores made up 33 percent of the overall sales tax total in July, while big-box stores accounted for 26 percent.

Vehicle sales were at 24 percent.

Tkach likes to see vehicle sales about 25 percent.

Liquor sales were up 9 percent compared to the prior year.