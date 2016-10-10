Five large trucks with snowplows and BMW to be auctioned

The sale will feature a Chevrolet dump truck with a snowplow, 2011 International DuraStar truck with only 19,000 miles and a 1999 BMW. Among the wide variety of other vehicles up for bid will be several additional trucks with snowplows, 40 Dodge Chargers, 40 Ford Focus SE sedans as well as a wide variety of vans, trucks and SUVs.

The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus, 43228. The gate opens at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m. The lot will remain open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction. To view all of the vehicles up for bid, visit: http://www.dasapps.ohio.gov/Surplus/nextauction.asp.

Vehicles may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The lot is closed today in observance of Columbus Day. Vehicles may be started only between 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Friday.

All vehicles are sold “as-is” with no warranties. All vehicles must be paid for in full the day of the auction. Cash, credit and debit cards (Discover, MasterCard and Visa) are accepted. There is a 3 percent service fee on all credit and debit card transactions. Temporary tags are no longer available at state surplus vehicle auctions.

Surplus property auctions provide the general public an opportunity to purchase quality goods at reduced prices and enable the state to recoup a portion of its initial investment. Miscellaneous property and vehicle auctions generated more than $6.3 million during Fiscal Year 2016.

Public auctions are the last step in the state's surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use. In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screening. The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. Remaining property is sold at the public auctions.

For more information, contact Jeff Scanlan at 614-466-2670 or Larry McConnell at 614-728-3112, or visit the DAS State and Federal Surplus Services website at www.ohio.gov/surplus.