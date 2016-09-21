Clean-up of condemned building approved

In what must come as a relief to the residents near 13 James St., the condemned building there will finally be taken care of.

Council passed a resolution allowing public works director Josh Snyder to serve a notice ordering the place be cleaned up. If the notice isn’t followed, the city will be able to take matters into its own hands.

Safety-service director Dan Wendt previously called the trash-filled building, “the worst” he’d seen as far as residential spaces go.

Council also passed one ordinance allowing it to sell property the city is no longer using.

“The money that goes for the sale goes into that capital trust fund?” asked council member Chris Mushett.

Yes, he was told — the sale money would go into the same fund used for the new firehouse.

Another city property was referred back to the zoning committee during the meeting. The plot of land near Main Street School on Seminary Street caused some concern for council members, who questioned whether or not any business could build there.

“There’s a lot of things that could go there that might not be appropriate next to a school,” Kelly Beck said.

Mushett motioned to table the ordinance and send it back to committee, and Beck seconded. Members of council seemed whole-heartedly in favor, when they learned Main Street School occasionally uses the property for physical education classes.

During the meeting, the safety-service director also made a report to council.

“Things are pretty good here in the city,” he said.

Wendt encouraged council to attend three upcoming Emergency Management Association meetings. There, Mike McGrady of MCM Consulting will discuss the company’s recent findings regarding Huron County’s public safety access points, or 9-1-1 dispatch centers.

The meetings are public. They will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Norwalk High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Willard city council chambers and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the New London village council chambers.

Council’s meeting next Tuesday will be preceded by a finance committee meeting at 6 p.m.