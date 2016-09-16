Veteran Services seek solution to aging facility

With those few words, Veterans Service Commissioner John Arbogast presented his case to the county commissioners Thursday.

No one seemed surprised by the veterans’ presence at the meeting. Arbogast was joined by executive director Matt Raymond and a number of other veteran representatives.

Their presence follows a recent commissioner decision allowing senior services and Fisher-Titus Medical Center to renovate a building. The senior center will move from the Shady Lane facility to the new building next year.

When they leave, the veterans will be the only group left in the building at Shady Lane.

Arbogast and Raymond spoke to commissioners Gary Bauer and Joe Hintz to approve a resolution creating a capital improvement fund outside the general fund for the veterans.

They cited a section of the Ohio Revised Code on reserve balance accounts, which would allow the commissioners to “accumulate money in a capital projects fund for (no) more than ten years.”

These funds could be used for purchasing, building or renovating “fixed assets” such as county buildings.

When asked by commissioners if they wanted this money for a new building, Raymond supplied a tactful response.

They would wait and see if “that takes us down the road to a new facility or improvement to an existing facility,” he said.

In this case, Veteran Services doesn’t want to renovate the current building. In president Steve Oblender’s written statement, he called renovation “neither prudent nor reasonable.”

Oblender also referred to the current building as inadequate to provide proper service to Huron County’s approximate 4,600 veterans.

Other options include renting, buying a space or building a new facility from the ground up.

According to Oblender’s statement, they’ve examined renting and building a new facility. Citing the cost of renting over time and a lack of suitable rental space, he recommended building a new facility as the best option.

“We’re outreaching a little bit further and we’re running into a problem where the building is structurally inadequate,” said Raymond following the meeting Thursday.

“The county doesn’t want to spend any more money maintaining this building, and we are starting to provide more service than we have room for.”

The space is currently used for many purposes — including helping veterans and their families apply for benefits. This can involve sensitive information, and Raymond said the current facility’s layout doesn’t lend itself well to privacy.

Veterans also can get assistance with transportation to and from VA medical appointments or other significant errands if they can’t transport themselves.

“We’re pretty much limitless,” Raymond said of the services they provide.

“I would personally like to see the veterans get another facility,” Bauer said.

The commissioner pointed out that when or if Veterans Service moved out of the current building, the cost of maintaining it no longer would be a concern for the county.

Hintz said he wasn’t sure whether he would be in favor of the proposed resolution or not, although he did vocally express his support for veterans —referring to his own time in the National Guard.

The third commissioner, Tom Dunlap, wasn’t present due to prior obligations. Bauer promised they would discuss the possibility of a capital improvement fund at a later meeting when all were present.