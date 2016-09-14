Huron County's 9-1-1 system '20 to 30 years behind'

If not, the county stands to lose $120,000 from the State of Ohio, provided by ESINet.

Of course, this is all detailed in a report released Sept. 1 by MCM Consulting Group — commissioned by the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

“The State of Ohio came out with some new mandates on how the actual answering points train and operate, and that’s really what prompted this latest effort to see if consolidation is worth the effort,” said Jason Roblin, director of the EMA.

Roblin said the agency hired the group to take a look at the county’s aging dispatch system.

He knew they needed to start looking for a solution, considering that $120,000 pays for 9-1-1 software, hardware, network, dispatching software and other technology needed to keep the dispatch centers running.

What MCM found was something of a mixed bag. It seemed the local law enforcement agencies were dedicated, but equipment, standards and practices were woefully out-of-date and different across the board.

“MCM found it surprising that the 9-1-1 ‘system’ in Huron County was, in many ways that are related to 9-1-1 operations, 20 to 30 years behind other areas of the country,” stated the report.

The consultants noted more of the dispatcher’s time was taken up with work other than answering 9-1-1 calls, and that they would “more properly be titled law enforcement clerks or administrative assistants ...”

Unsurprisingly, MCM recommended Huron County work to consolidate its emergency dispatch services while improving technology, training and services overall.

“You’ve got people who do good work and care deeply about what they do,” Roblin said. “Every one of our call takers, they take it very seriously.”

In consolidating, the county would also have to meet ESINet’s training standards to keep their technology funds.

“There are currently no training standards within Huron County,” states a study by the county 9-1-1 Technical Advisory Committee.

Across the five PSAPs which serve Huron County, most provided on-the-job training and did not require their dispatchers to be emergency medical dispatch certified. They did, however, all require LEADS certification, which is needed to operate specific dispatch terminals.

Willard’s Police Department has a manual from 2004 written by the police chief then. The dispatcher on duty when MCM came by wasn’t even aware it existed.

At North Central EMS, no one within Huron County has oversight due to its status as a private non-profit. The other three dispatch sites operated under varying conditions as well.

“It was found during this assessment that operational policies and procedures vary greatly between the four primary PSAPs,” stated MCM.

Opinions varied between law enforcement and government officials who were surveyed by the consulting firm. Sixty-four percent wanted to consolidate, while the rest were either against it, neutral or undecided.

The responses, although anonymous, can all be read by downloading the Huron County analysis and strategic plan at huroncountyema.org.