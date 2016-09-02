Public works projects dominate Norwalk meeting

The first resolution proposed, if passed, would authorize Mayor Rob Duncan to apply for a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

“We’ve used OPWC funds in the past,” said Joshua Snyder, Norwalk public works director. “Our intent is to apply for a $350,000 OPW grant.”

The city will be expected to match $185,439 in order to receive the grant. That number is on par for the course, Snyder said. The funds will go toward the widening of Old State Road, including drainage upgrades and other improvements.

Along with the road-widening project, the city also may be working with the state of Ohio to install signs marking state bike routes through town.

Some residents expressed concern regarding the project bringing strangers into town, costing the city money and affecting narrow streets.

“It’s more of ODOT officially designating these roads as bike routes,” Snyder said.

According to Snyder, the project really just would put markers for routes that are already there. No new bike lanes would be created, and there would be minimal upkeep for the signs and curbs involved.

In addition to the bike route, several other items were on the schedule — including sidewalk repair, payment for paving services, compensation for legal aides and the sale of city property.

The property in question is 0.833 acres in size and would start at a minimum bid of $10,500. It’s located at 0 N. Pleasant St.

“It was formerly part of the substation,” safety-service director Dan Wendt said.

The parcel is zoned as manufacturing and business.

Regarding compensation for legal aides, one ordinance would determine the pay for law director Stuart O’Hara’s legal assistant.

“Currently, my admin assistant is full-time,” O’Hara said. “We’re looking to move that to part time.”

In order to save costs, O’Hara said, the city would move the assistant to 20 hours a week, and maybe add a part-time legal secretary.

The law director estimated the two part-time employees would be more cost-effective than one full-time, although he “did not figure out the dollar amount change.”