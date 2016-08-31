Norwalk battling blue-green algae bloom in Memorial Reservoir

There has been a persistent blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom in Memorial Reservoir for about the past two weeks.

All tests have indicated the bloom is not producing algal toxins, but attempts to kill the algae have not been successful.

Today, water plant staff are applying a different chemical in an attempt to kill the algae before it can begin causing a problem.

This chemical, potassium permanganate, has been used regularly as an algaecide by many other cities, including Bellevue and Clyde, for many years.

The chemical may temporarily give Memorial Reservoir a purple or pink tint, but should otherwise not have an adverse effect on the water.

If there are any questions, please call 419-663-6700.