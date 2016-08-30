New debit/credit card payment option for taxes

This will allow Huron County taxpayers the ability to electronically pay property and mobile home taxes online or in person with credit or debit card. Lexis Nexis will replace Official Payments as the treasurer’s credit card processor effective of Sept. 6.

To make payments online, visit the Huron County auditor’s website: www.huroncountyauditor.org and click on the “Pay Property and Manufactured Home Taxes Here” link. Taxpayers will be redirected to the LexisNexis landing page and will follow instructions to make their payments. To make a payment in person, please come to the main office at 16 E. Main St., Norwalk.

The drive-thru will maintain a “payment with checks only” policy.