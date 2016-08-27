County Emergency Management Association loses funding

The state of EMA’s funding was also discussed during the commissioners meeting. Unfortunately for the agency, things are not looking up.

Emergency Management Performance Grant funding dropped more than ten grand, from $90,262 last year (FFY 2015) to $78,523 this year (FFY 2016). The grant is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The cut comes out of the blue for the agency, according to Roblin.

“We were told the FFY2015 would be our new ‘normal’ and now it is changing,” he wrote in his report. “Our shared employee has been instrumental ... and now the funding increase used to support her is being cut by half.”

“We suffer because of that,” Roblin said during the commissioner meeting on Tuesday.

On a slightly higher note, the agency received its National Weather Service Storm Ready certification last October, which is good for three years. The program encourages the formation of a hazardous weather plan, and trains the agency to spot severe weather among other things.

Roblin also recounted the agency’s success at the Huron County fair. Although they didn’t have a booth, one of their shared employees with the Huron County Health Department passed out flyers and bags and assisted residents in signing up for the Huron County Alert system.

The public alert system sends prompt messages, texts or emails to area residents in the case of situations such as severe weather like tornadoes, flash floods, missing persons, unexpected road closures or area evacuations. Anyone can sign up at https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612221#/signup.