Norwalk officials respond to citizens' comments on proposed tax ordinance

At the recommendation of the city council finance committee and administration, the committee-of-the-whole will consider legislation regarding a reduction of the income tax reciprocity credit to 50 percent.

“It is important to note that this is not a new tax,” council president Steve Euton said.

“The reciprocity credit allows residents who work outside of the city to forgo up to 100 percent of income taxes which support police and fire protection, safe roads, trash pickup, parks, and maintenance of public structures in Norwalk,” said Dan Wendt, safety-service director for the city.

“In addition, this ordinance neither affects those who live and work in Norwalk, nor does it impact residents who are retired,” Mayor Rob Duncan added.

The ordinance under consideration would reduce this credit from 100 percent to 50 percent.

“This would affect approximately 25 percent (2,000) of the tax accounts within the city,” said Diane Eschen, the city finance director.

“It is important to remember the income tax that is paid to the city where you work does not come back to the city where you live,” continued Eschen, noting that a resident working outside of Norwalk still pays taxes in the city where he or she works.

Without having to pay income tax to the city of Norwalk, residents who work outside of Norwalk are still able to benefit from public services which are paid for by those who do work in Norwalk.

According to Wendt, “The median household income in the city of Norwalk is $42,761.

“If council moves forward with the ordinance, a median household working outside of the city will end up paying $27 per month for their share of city services from Norwalk income taxes. Keep in mind that figure is based on gross income before considering deductions,” he said.

Based on estimates using numbers from 2014 tax returns, a reduction in the reciprocity credit would raise $275,000 for the general fund and an additional $70,000 for the sanitation and general capital improvements funds.

To put this issue into perspective, it is important to consider the history of how we got here. In 1969, Norwalk’s city council passed a 0.5-percent income tax by ordinance with a reciprocity clause.

By 1987, council had raised the income tax to 1 percent and it was not until 1992 that voters considered the latest 0.5-percent increase. During this period, there were more manufacturing jobs in the area.

Also, the tax structure at the state level was much more generous to local governments.

Eschen said in recent years the city’s general fund has lost more than $1 million in annual revenue between cuts made by the state of Ohio to local government funds ($440,000), the loss of estate tax revenue ($225,000), and the elimination of the personal property tax ($100,000). This problem was worsened by historically low interest earnings and tax receipts, which decreased by $475,000.

Duncan said when reciprocity was put in place by council, the state of Ohio’s tax structure allowed local governments to more easily provide residents with emergency services, good streets, parks and trash collection. Because of the city’s healthy operating position at that time, council decided to suspend the income tax for residents employed outside of Norwalk.

“During that time, the decision was fair and an honest break for hardworking citizens. Today we are not living in the same world. We lost jobs to the outsourcing, we have cut our full-time city workforce from 139 to 124 and we are doing what we can to provide high-quality public services while struggling to make ends meet. It is a difficult decision; however, it is an important one for the administrative sustainability of the city,” the mayor said.

Council will be considering an ordinance about tax reciprocity at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 9 in the Norwalk municipal courtroom.