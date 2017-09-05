Golf tournament passes the $1 million mark

For certain, an astonishing amount.

“It took 23-years but we reached it,” announced the chairman of the Stein-Hospice Golf Tournament Taylor Hart. “We are indeed grateful to those who helped us reach that million-dollar plateau.”

The event started with skydivers landing on Eagle Creek practice area and ended with a balloon release — a special event where the golf participants, 25 four-man teams, were given a balloon and asked to write with a permanent marker the name of a loved one who needed the help of Stein Hospice. The balloons were released simultaneously while the names of the loved ones were read. The touching experience reminded those present just how big a role Stein Hospice plays to those in need.

“Beyond the personal satisfaction of having helped raise money for Stein Hospice over the 23 years, I am so grateful for the many people who have opened their hearts and their wallets in aiding the thousands of families who have needed our assistance,” Hart said. “We thank you and we thanks the Stein staff and volunteers for what they do each and every day.”

Stein Hospice serves five counties — Huron, Erie, Sandusky, Lorain and Seneca.

The organization answered the need of 1,480 families in 2016. No one was turned down for lack of pay.

Shelby Durbin, who has been with the organization for three years, is the event facilitator.

Almost going unnoticed was who won the scramble event with a 53. They were the foursome of Glass, Glass, Mesenburg and Brubaker.

Those who won hole prizes for proximity shots either with tee balls, second shots, or third shots were Brad Meek on 1, Greg Kaye of 2, Rick Kraus on 3, Mike Bockrath on 6 and 12, Doug Greulich and Becky Freeman on 8, Jeff Scheel on 9, Kyle Brubaker on 11, Jake Emmerling on 13, Joe Keyes on 14, Tom Ripley on 15, and Tom Sharpnack and Sylvia Mazza on 16.

Prizes for putting went to Bryan Myers on 4, Jim Palmendo on 7, Dave Frederick on 10 and Paul Koch on 17.

Those winning for driving prowess included Joe Keyes and Kim Martello on 5 and Tom Norman and Nancy Bleile on 18.