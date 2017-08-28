Morgan shoots 68 at Northern Ohio PGA championship

In doing so, Morgan grabbed the final qualifying spot for the upcoming 51st PGA Championship, a tournament that will include 312 contestants from 41 section championships.

Morgan shot a 72 on Monday, a 76 on Tuesday — then got his ticket out with a clutch three-under 68 on Wednesday. He finished the tournament 3-over par, earning $950.

Two professionals, both representing Beechmont Country Club, fought it out for the top spot. Ben Cook winning over Jaysen Hansen by a single stroke, the winner playing the event in 8-under par.

Gary Robison, of Brookside, finished third at three-under, followed by Casey Schrader, Pepper Pike (-2), David Champagne, Firestone, (+1) along with Rob Moss, of Pepper Pike. Steve Mulcahy, Shawnee CC was seventh (+2) and then Morgan at (+3).

Cook won $3,500, while Hansen got $2,500 and Robison $2,000.

The first alternate at plus-4 is Jon James, Youngstown.

GOLF

New London 186, St. Paul 260

The Wildcats picked up a big win over the Flyers in a Firelands Conference match on Monday.

Jaylin Moffit medaled with a 40 for New London, followed by Ben Crawshaw’s 43. Weston Eibel carded a 49 and Caileigh Kropka added a 54.

Joseph Swope paced St. Paul with a 58, Keegan Baker shot a 63, Nathan Juby 66 and David Swope 73.

St. Paul will travel to Crestview today, while New London will host the Flyers on Wednesday.

Edison 164, Willard 203

HURON — The Lady Chargers put forth a strong effort and came away with a huge win in Monday’s Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division match.

Jordan Pruitt was the low-scorer for Edison with a 37, followed directly by Zoe Grant’s 38. Jacque Butler shot a 40, Lauren Neher 49, Abby Woodyard 59 and Aubree McNinn 75.

Leading the Lady Flashes was Elli White with a 45, Madison Moneypenny’s 49, Grace Conaway 53 and Sierra Lewis 56.

St. Paul 202, Clyde 220

CLYDE — The Lady Flyers brought down the Fliers in a non-conference match on Monday.

Gabby Scavuzzo paced St. Paul with a 42, while Caitlyn Corrigan came in at 47. Miller Hosack carded a 52, Regan Olak and Raquel Taggart each shot a 61 and Grace Gillen 63.

The Flyers will return to action Thursday when they travel to Bellevue.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 1, Sandusky 1

The Blue Streaks got a goal from Tim Hinton, assisted by Max Corso, in a tie against the host Truckers.

Oak Harbor 2, Willard 1

WILLARD — The Rockets got a pair of goals from Nick Damron and Mason VanNess in a win over the host Crimson Flashes.

Damron and Levi Jacobs added assists for Oak Harbor (4-0, 1-0), while Andy Buderer made four saves.

Edison 1, Huron 0

MILAN — James Hill scored the lone goal of the match, which was assisted by Ian Jansen.

Austin Hancock finished with the shutout in goal for Edison.

GIRLS SOCCER

Huron 3, Edison 0

MILAN — Huron defeated the Chargers in Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division action Monday.

The Tigers (4-0-1, 1-0 SBC) scored their first goal five minutes into the game as Emily Endlish scored off an assist from Baylor Fortune.

Endlish made it 2-0 less than one minute into the second half on an unassisted play.

With four minutes left, Fortune added a third goal for the Tigers off an assist from Blair Petee.

Norwalk 6, Sandusky 0

At Norwalk, the Truckers blanked visiting Sandusky in a six-goal rout Monday night.

No further information was provided.

TENNIS

Bellevue 4, Vermilion 1

BELLEVUE — the Lady Red (6-1, 3-0) scored the win over visiting Vermilion Monday afternoon.

Chloe Brubaker topped Kelsey Osborn at first singles (6-0, 6-0), while Rayven Whyde topped Karsyn Brewer (6-3, 6-1) at second singles for the Lady Red.

The Sailors got their lone win at third singles, as Macy Bogner topped Summer Strunk (7-5, 6-3, 10-5).

At first doubles, Bellevue's Mackenna Peacock and Skylar Strunk topped Skyler Meyers and Kiahna Fridrich (4-6, 6-3, 11-9), while Mady Brugnone and Wyanna Schalk topped Erin Brewer and Bobhi Stacklin (6-0, 6-1).

VOLLEYBALL

Willard 3, Bellevue 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes won a lengthy match over the visiting Lady Red, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25.

For Bellevue, Payton Vogel had 10 kills and four blocks to go with 14 digs, while Morgan Hicks had eight kills, 19 digs and was 14 for 14 serving. Molly Bullion was 72-of-72 setting with 23 assists and 12 digs, and Madison Hrynciw was 46-of-48 setting with 11 assists and 15 for 15 serving with two aces.

Morgan Dendinger had 17 digs and McKenna Davis added seven kills for the Lady Red.