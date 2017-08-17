Prep Roundup

Norwalk falls to Shelby, beats Vermilion

SHELBY — The Norwalk girls’ golf team traveled to the Shelby Country Club on Thursday, and losing the Lady Whippets 173-229 and defeating the Sailors 229-231.

Anna Little paced the Lady Truckers with a 49, followed by Bella Blaney 55, Noelle Jackson 59 and Chloe Thomas and Regan Kastor both shot a 66.

The squad concludes a grueling week of five matches in five days today at the Tiffin Columbian Invitational at Seneca Hills.

Flyers soar past Clyde

St. Paul hosted Clyde in a non-conference match on Thursday. The Lady Flyers picked up a 198-230 victory.

Medalist Gabby Scavuzzo had 42, while Caitlyn Corrigan shot a 48, Miller Hosack 52, Tori Pocos 56, Catherine Juby 63 and Kaitlyn Bryant 66.

Edison’s Pruitt ties school record in win

MILAN — Edison Sophomore Jordan Pruitt tied a school record on Thursday shooting a 34. The record was set by Nikki Mollohan back in 2011.

“Jordan started her round with three pars and then she drove the green on Hole No. 4 and made eagle then followed by two pars and a bogey and the final hole she sunk a birdie putt to shoot 34,” Lady Charger coach Lisa Kelble said.

Edison (5-0) topped Margaretta with 159-201. Following Pruitt’s 34, Zoe Grant shot a 40, Jacque Butler 40 and Lauren Neher 45.

Calvert hands St. Paul another loss

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert showed no mercy on Thursday, defeating St. Paul 174-236.

Joseph Swope shot a career-best 45, followed by David Swope’s 60, Nathan Juby 65 and Keegan Baker 66.

St. Paul will host New London on Tuesday at Eagle Creek.

TENNIS

Sandusky at Edison

MILAN — The Sandusky at Edison girls’ tennis match was postponed on Thursday and will be made up August 23.