Lady Truckers drop SBC opener in a tight one

The Lady Truckers walked away with a very narrow defeat 183-180. Bethan Cring put up an impressive 9-hole score of 40 to lead all Norwalk golfers. Hannah Dumbeck was close behind with a 43 while Anna Little posted a 45 to give the Lady Truckers three very nice scores at the top. Madison Duncan carded a 55 while Noelle Jackson added a 66 and Regan Kastor posted a 68

For Perkins, Abby Singler fired a 38 followed by Sammy Smith with a 41. Katie Visci carded a 50 followed by Avery Kim with a 51, Lexee Bing with a 58 and Nancy Wahl with a 64.

The Lady Truckers will be back in action on Wednesday in the Edison Invite and on Thursday in the Willard invite.

Norwalk posts win over Bellevue

The Norwalk boys golf teams swept Bellevue on Tuesday at Eagle Creek in an SBC Lake Division match. The varsity squad earned a 149-179 win, while the junior varsity team won 179-208.

Braden Nunez led the way with a 1-under 35, followed by Jarod Kessler 36, Cam Nickoli 39, Owen Rhodes 39, Grant Fisher 40 and Jonah Merseresu 42.

“Our six seniors really played well,” Trucker coach Wes Douglas said. “149 is one of the three-to-four best scores in my 14 years. Our home winning streak extends into our our third season now. The jayvee team continues to improve after a winless season last year.”

The jayvee team was led by sophomore Carter Kluding with a 41, Noah Scheel 44, Gavin Koelsch 47, Kyle Smith 47 and Zac Crane 48.

Norwalk will compete in the Port Clinton Invitational today at Catawba Island Club.

Crawshaw fires an 84 to lead New London

The New London Wildcats played in the Grey Hawk Invite on Tuesday at Grey Hawk Golf Course in Lagrange. They took 12th place out of 16 team with a combined team score of 407.

Ben Crawshaw didn’t miss a beat from last season after posting the best score in the Firelands Conference tournament. He carded an 84 to lead the way and recorded the fourth best score of the entire tournament. Weston Eibel rolled into the club house with an 89 and Jaylin Moffit added a 91. Sean Andolsek had a 143 and Caileigh Kropka added a 150 to round out the scoring.

The Wildcats are back in action on Wednesday playing in the Port Clinton Classic at the Catawba Island Golf Club.