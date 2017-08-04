Lady Flyers open season with a win

The Lady Flyers were led by Gabby Scavuzzo, who shot a 44 to tie for the best score on the day. Tori Rocos and Miller Hosach each shot a 51, followed by Caitlyn Corrigan at 56 and Sara Scavuzzo 59.

The Norwalk Lady Truckers tabbed sixth place, shooting a 224. Bethany Cring finished with a 48, as Hannah Dumbeck notched a 54, Anna Little 59 and Bella Blaney and Madison Duncan both shot a 63.

On the boys’ side, New London finished second place with a 181. Weston Eibel was the low-scorer for the Wildcats with a 38, followed by Ben Crawshaw 42, Jaylin Moffit 50, Sean Andolsek 51 and Dax Amburgy 60. St. Paul was led by Keegan Baker with a 55, Joseph Swope 61, David Swope 64 and Nathan Juby 73 for a team score of 253.

Truckers split at Shelby

The Norwalk boys golf team competed in an eight-team match play tournament at Shelby Country Club on Friday.

The Trucker defeated Shelby 4-2, but lost to Ashland in sudden death. Going 2-0 for the day were Jarod Kessler, who went five-up and two-up, Grant Fisher one-up and three-up, Carter Kluding one-up and three-up. Braden Nunez won five-up and lost one-down, Cam Nickoli and Owen Rhodes were 0-2.

“We competed very well against two good squads and gained some experience with pressure and got better today,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said. :Carter and Grant really stepped up with this being Carter's first varsity experience.”

The Truckers travel to Stone Ridge in Bowling Green on Monday where they will compete in the Toledo Central Catholic Invite.