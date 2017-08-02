logo

Firelands Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation hosts 5th Annual Bob Strayer Memorial Classic

Firelands Association of REALTORS Charitable Foundation held its 5th Annual Bob Strayer Memorial Classic Golf outing at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Norwalk on Aug. 1.

The Shotgun Start began at 11 a.m. with 29 teams. Thank you to the 44 area Real Estate and Affiliate businesses that sponsored holes, games and refreshments.

The Firelands Charitable Foundation raises funds to distribute equally to the 5 counties that belong to the Firelands Association of Realtors (Erie, Ottawa, Huron, Sandusky and Seneca) for betterment of our communities.

Thank you to all who help to keep The Bob Strayer Memorial Classic going successfully and donations to the Firelands Charitable Foundation to help our area citizens.

