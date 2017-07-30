Bleile, Hartley defend championships

For Hartley, it was a struggle to get by his Bellevue High school teammate, Thomas Pressler. Although he never trailed after shooting a 73 on Saturday, it came down to his sinking a 20-foot putt on the 36th and final hole for him to successfully defend.

Bleile had just one opponent in the ladies championship flight, recent Norwalk High school graduate Ellie Schneider. The latter got off to the start she wanted in leading by a stroke after the fourth hole on Saturday. But, a big number on the next hole was something she never recovered from. Her numbers were 97-90—187.

Bleile’s 73 on Saturday was the lowest 18-hole round in the history of the tournament. It bettered by one stroke the Saturday round Lisa Nestor recorded in 2006. Bleile had her own 36-hole tournament record of 152 in sight after that opening round 73 but let it get away when she skied to a 44 on the back on Sunday. She carded those 152’s back-to-back in winning in 2009 and 2010. Her 156 over the weekend tied the numbers of Tacy Bond in 2015 and Jackie Weisenberger in 2014.

The Super Senior champion was Billy Terry after rounds of 79-78—157 while Rod Bordman was the Senior Champion with 75-72—147 numbers. Both have club championships on their resumes.

Sub-flight champions were also crowned as Gary Mackay won A flight with solid 75-77-152 numbers while veteran Charlie Brown won B after a one-hole playoff with Rick Brooker. Brown showed 84-83 numbers while Brooker closed with a super 76 on Sunday after a 91 on Saturday. The C title went to recent Heritage Park inductee, Al Koontz, the latter fashioning a 170 on rounds of 89 and 81.

Mark Crawford was the runner-up in A flight after penciling in back-to-back 78’s for a 156. In B, it was Brooker while in C it was Ralph Hedrick (86-91-177).

One other flight was contested in the ladies tournament, that in A where a field of five contested. Donna Pittenger successfully defended her title with a 197. She posted a pair of 94’s for a 188 total last year.

Erin Lendrum was the runner-up on Sunday at 208. Deb Esch (217), Sandy White (225) and Sue Jump (226) made up the rest of the field.

A full story on the tournament along with scores of all players and pictures will appear in Tuesday’s edition.