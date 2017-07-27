53 wins Cancer Services Outing at Eagle Creek

Koch, the President of the Cancer Services, not only took part on a well-attended fund-raising scramble event that he reigned over, he and three of his golfing friends posted the lowest 18-hole score of the event, an almost unrealistic 18-under 53.

Koch, Mike Miller, Brett Koch and Sean Finnegan were on the winning team with two of the four also taking down one of the hole prizes. Brett Koch won the proximity prize for his second shot on 7, a hole that players had a chance to use the tee ball of club pro Dustin Lieber. Finnean bagged the hole prize on 11 for his third shot.

The B Flight winners, sponsored by the Sandusky KOA, were Jeff Hoffman, Tim Betten, Len Kuns and Bob Shenk. They carded a 59.

There was just one skin out with the team of Troy Ery, Bo Evarts, Del Culver and Chris Pantolga splitting $300. The magic shot came on 15, a “2” when Evarts hit a wedge 120 yards into the cup.

“It looked like it was just going to be close after it bounced once but suddenly the ball made a left hand turn and rolled in,” Evarts stated.

Dave McCall from Huron won the 50/50 prize of $300.

Others who won for proximity shots included (no first name) Haggerty for his third shot on No. 1, Culver for his second shot on 2, Tony Schaefer for his tee ball on 8, Tom Litz for his second shot on 10, Tyler Puckrin for his tee ball on 14, Mike Wilkerson for his tee ball on 16, and Don Davis for his second shot on 17.

Those who won for driving prowess included Michelle Pena for her drive on 3, Litz for his tee ball on 5 and Bill Murray for his drive on 18.

Jake Furr grabbed one of the putting prize for rolling in an 18-footer on 4. Litz won a second time for his putt on 6. Ben Chapman got his name on the placard for his putt on 9 while Glenn Ginesi scored for rolling in one on 15.

Puckrin picked up his second Eagle Creek pro shop certificate for hitting it closest to the water on No. 13, getting him $40 gifts on back-to-back holes.