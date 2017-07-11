Mercy Health Willard Foundation Golf Outing results

Special thanks to the following sponsors for their support: Gold Sponsor: LSC Communications, Silver Level: Willows at Willard, Team Health, Bronze Level: Tusing Builders & Roofing Services and Sutton Bank. Over $25,000 was raised at the event to benefit Mercy Health - Willard Hospital.

The planning committee organized a backyard barbeque theme for participants including a chipping contest for a Yeti Cooler and a grill master activity on the course. Tracy Bordner was the winner of the cooler package. Golfers came from all around to enjoy the outing, including Georgia and Florida.

First place was awarded to Donald M. Graham and Associate’s team: Derek Baker, Travis Tarnowski, Eric Schwieterman and Terry Adams. A scorecard playoff broke a tie for second, with the second place award going to the Midwest Electric Team and third going to LSC Communications.

Proximity prize winners were as follows: #1 men only longest drive in the fairway: Travis Tarnowski, #2 longest putt: Sean Stumbo, #3 women only closest drive used to the 150 yard marker: Sheila Buurma, #4 closest to the pin - 2nd shot: Kurt Detterman, #5 longest putt: Anthony Leto, #6 closest to the pin: Terry Adams, #7 longest putt: Greg Polachek, #8 closest to the pin: Todd Lillo #9 longest putt: Randy Moore, #10 closest to the pin - 2nd shot: Larry Tolley, #11 longest putt: Shannon Stamper, #12 longest putt: Scott Fleiner, #13 closest to the pin - 2nd shot: Dr. Woo H. Paik, #14 closest to the pin: John Bordas, #15 longest putt: Mark Voss, #16 closest to the pin: Bob Hawblitz, #17 closest to the pin - 2nd shot: Jeff Ream, #18 longest drive in the fairway: Terry Adams

The Foundation thanks the planning committee for their efforts in organizing this important hospital fundraiser: Tracy Bordner, Bethany Fox, Audrey Ginter, Bob Morrison, Heather Slone, Sharon Smith and Keith Woodland. Volunteers the day of the event included Sierra Cunningham, Lynn Detterman, Harold & Mary Fries, Sister Diane Hay, Mike Kisabeth, Julie Landoll, Julie Metzger, Amanda Runion, Bud Schaffer, Bernie Steinmetz. Current Foundation Board Members are: Curt Cok, Kathleen Cole - Secretary, Dr. Chris Ebert, Donald Graham - Vice Chair, Sister Diane Hay, Sue Logsdon, Greg Polachek – Chair and Jim Wiers.