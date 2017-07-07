Golf Scores

Sponsored by Nobil’s Sports and Trophies

June 22

Game of the Week: A plays 5, B plays 4 - Parish/Staschke, 36; Coe/Spinello, 38

Low Gross: Dick Parish, 35; Jerry Weyer, 36

Low Net A: Jerry Weyer, 27

Low Net B: Dale Rafie, 33; Al Kares, 33

Low Putts: Jerry Weyer, 13; Creighton Staschke, 13

Pin Shot 16: Creighton Staschke

Long Putt: Jerry Weyer, No. 17; Lester Bates, No. 14

Birdies: Lester Bates, No. 15; Dick Parish, No. 10; Creighton Staschke, No. 16; Tulio Caputo, No. 10

SYCAMORE HILLS WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES’ GOLF LEAGUE

June 28 - End of the first half of the season

1. Barb Wetzel/Sada Hoffman, 137; 2. Mary Beth Ott/Kelly Smith, 136; 3. Mindy Calhoun/Sherry Tallman, 129; 4. Vicki Molesky/Carolyn Janey, 126; 5. Freda Soisson/Dani Smith, 123

Low Gross: Mary Beth Ott/Kelly Smith, 38; Vicki Molesky/Carolyn Janey, 38

Low Net: Sue Bollenbacher/Karen McCallum, 32

Birdie: Mindy Calhoun/Sherry Tallman, No. 5

Event: Long Putt on No. 8 - Dottie Krupp/Kathy Gerstenslager

DENNY CORRIGAN MEMORIAL LEAGUE

Sponsored by Nobil’s Sports & Trophies

June 29

Game of the Week: Low 5 Hole Total - A. Russ Holmes, 18; B. Tom Sloma, 22

Low Gross: Al Kares, 40; Larry Coe, 40; Russ Holmes, 40

Low Net: A. Al Kares, 31; B. Tom Sloma, 31

Low Putts: Jerry Weyer, 14

Pin Shot No. 12: Wayne Babcanec

Long Putt No. 11: Terry Baumeister

Birdies: Tulio Caputo, No. 14; Larry Coe, No. 11; Terry Baumeister, No. 11; Russ Holmes, No. 14

GOLDEN OLDIES LEAGUE

July 3

Low Gross: 43, Lester Bates; Len Foster

Low Putts: 14, Doug Evans

Skins: Len Foster, No. 2; Bob Evans, Nos. 6, 9; Lester Bates, No. 8

Game of the Day: Six 5’s on Scorecard - Tom Cesa; John Selka

DENNY CORRIGAN MEMORIAL LEAGUE

Sponsored by Nobil’s Sports & Trophies

July 6

Game of the Week: 4 Man Scramble - Russ Holmes, Creighton Staschke, Mike Kluding, Tom Fries, — 4

Pin Shot No. 12: Bill Oiler

Long Putt No. 13: Terry Baumeister