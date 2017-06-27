Title stays with ladies team from Eagle Creek

Unlike previous years when a team representing Eagle Creek, Sawmill, Thunderbird Hills or Woussickett was the winner when the best 10 net scores were added, the 13th playing at Eagle Creek Tuesday morning saw Debb Esch from Eagle Creek, Kim Martello from Sawmill and Barb Wobser from Thunderbird win the event with a 52, a number arrived at when the best net score of the three players was penciled in on each hole.

That total was aided by two eagles, a net 1 when Esch, who got two strokes on the par 3, 8th hole which she parred and by the net eagle from Martello on the par 4, 10th hole.

Both the low gross (Martello with an 82) and low net (Esch with a 65) scores of the tournament came from that team.

“We picked each other up on every hole,” Esch claimed. “We did have shots in the water and in the sand but always we had a ball that we could play for par or better.

Esch was a mainstay on the front as she parred both 8 and 9.

“Deb hit it straight all morning,” Martello offered. “My contribution was driving the ball.”

“Kim was just plain amazing with the driver,” Esch claimed. “But, like I said, everyone helped.”

In a separate 9-hole event, Eagle Creek got a sweep as Norma Schaechterle won it with a 35, two strokes better than Pat Hipp. Michele Skinn figured a 39.

That winning 52 was one stroke better than the threesome of Liz Koleno (Wousickett), Ginny Poletunow (Eagle Creek) and Brenda Strack (Thunderbird).

In at 54 was the team of Dorothy Grubola (Sawmill), Nancy Bleile (Eagle Creek) and Erin Terry (Wousickett).

Fourth place (58) went to the team of Carol Boraski (Thunderbird), Nancy Herl (Wousickett) and Brenda Delamatre (Sawmill).

The winners of all four places won rounds of golf at courses of their choice. The first place team also won $20 Eagle Creek pro shop gift certificates while the second place team won the round of golf and $10 certificates.

Lois Myers (Sawmill) won the 50/50 prize.

Sawmill Creek, who won the event the last three years under the team format, will host the event in 2018.

Hole prize winners included:

PROXIMITY – No. 1-Kim Martello, No. 4-Ginny Poletunow, No.6-Carol Payne, No. 8-Debb Esch, No.10-Kim Martello, No.12-Brenda Delamatre, No. 14-Diana Shumaker, No. 16-Erin Terry, No. 17-Kim Martello.

PROXIMITY TO 150 POST – No. 2-Ginny Corbett, No. 9-Shirley Goins, No.15-Brenda Strack.

PUTTING – No. 3-Erin Terry, No. 7-Karen Tillack, No. 11-Liz Koleno, No. 18-Pat Szekely.

DRIVING – No. 5-Brenda Strack, No. 13- Kim Martello.