Schaechterle a staple at Fisher-Titus Foundation Golf Tournament

Schaechterle, who has been in the real estate business for 39 years, only recently started her own agency. Not only does she pay her own entry fee but she pays for her three playing partners.

“It’s just a happening,” she explained. “It’s for a great cause and I enjoy being with the golfers.”

Does she use the event for networking?

“I don’t bring up home sales on the course,” she claimed. “However, if someone wants to talk real estate, I’ll oblige.”

Schaechterle’s team on Wednesday included players who have won over a dozen club championships, Nancy Dilger, Nancy Bleile and Kelly Everman. Bleile, the defending ladies club champion, also won a prize for her second shot proximity on No. 2.

Sandusky’s Craig Stahl is a close second. He has also paid the entry fee for 30 playings but had to excuse himself one year to attend the funeral of a close friend’s mother.

“Back when this tournament started, Pat Martin hosted two tournaments a year at his home course as well as mine, Plum Brook Country Club,” the 61-year-old Stahl explained. “If my math is correct, I have paid for 30 events and played in 29. Norma is perfect though, 30-for-30.

Stahl, the president of the firm, Lake Shore Graphics, in Sandusky, uses the tournament to re-connect with old friends.

“Many of them are no longer with us including my former partner, Dick Temple. Paul Smith is gone. So is everybody’s pal, Jim Ramsey. “

Despite the chilly wind out of the north, fine scores were recorded in the four-person scramble event. The team of Ken Bleile, Perry Dryden, Curt Everman and Rob Powell won the A flight by three strokes, carding a 55. Second place went to Greg Shope, Chuck Owen, Grant Guyuron and Dave McClearn.

The B flight winners with a 64 were Dean Miller, Tom Barth, Jimie Fitzgerald and Tim Buit. That number was two strokes better than John Lendrum, Mike Bick, Bill Terry and Andy Skin, that group winning a scorecard playoff over Melissa Friend, Mark Banville, Don Hohler and Andy Prutsok. Their birdie on 18 proved to be the difference-maker.

The following players won skill prizes:

No. 2- Longest putt-Jason Kuhle;

No. 3 – Longest drive – Paul Koch;

No.4 – Closest to pin in 2 – Alan Heinz;

No. 9 – Closest to 150 post – Rick Robertson;

No. 10 – Closest to pin in 2 – Nancy Bleile;

No. 11 – Longest drive (Men) – David McClearn

No. 13 – Closest to pin in 2 – Rick Perry;

No. 14 – Closest to pin (women) – Lisa Reer;

No. 15 – Longest drive – Gary McKay;

No. 17 – Longest putt – Dr. Eric Schmidt;

No. 18 – Longest drive (women) – Norma Schaechterle.