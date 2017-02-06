Norwalk's Schneider chooses Shawnee State

Ellie Schneider has her priorities in order when it comes to school and golf.

The Norwalk High School senior committed to Shawnee State University on Monday, where she will study dental hygiene and play golf.

Schneider is one of the top golfers to come through the Lady Truckers’ program and coach Don Nardecchia couldn’t be more proud of his pupil.

“She has worked very hard over the years to improve her game,” Nardecchia said. “Without a doubt she’s one of the best three golfers we’ve had. Nobody has improved their game as much as Ellie has over four years. Ellie was not your prototype, come in and play golfer as a freshman. She made herself a good golfer.”

As a senior, Schneider averaged a 44.9 through nine holes and 90.4 through 18. Her career-low on a nine-hole course is a 38, which she was able to acquire twice — once as a junior and again as a senior. In 20 events this last season, Schneider was the medalist in 10 of those, including the New London Invite and while also being named to the All-Ohio Academic team and the Northwest District Second Team this fall.

But Schneider also led the Truckers in a stat that isn’t recorded.

“She led our team in hugs last year,” Nardecchia said. “The girls would go to Ellie when it wasn’t going well. She had the great ability to make everybody calm when they got upset. I can give you all kinds of stats on her game, but leading the team in hugs says lot about the type of player she is.”

Schneider is all about being a team player and nothing less.

“When it all comes together, it’s about the team,” she said. “That’s how you win matches is with your team.”

Schneider will be the perfect fit for an NAIA team that will be entering its second season this year.

“They wanted me,” Schneider said. “They said they wanted a lower-scorer. They said once they get one, there will be others that will want to join the team.”

Golf runs in the Schneider family, as Ellie’s older sister Hannah also was played at the collegiate level at Findlay University. She is the daughter of Eric and Judy Schneider.