Lieber joins Eagle Creek staff

Lieber, a two-time Eagle Creek club champion (2014, 2015), spent last season at Jackson Hole Country Club (WY) working all areas of course maintenance. He spent last week in Orlando at the Golf Trade Show. He has already accepted Callaway’s business proposition to play their product.

“It is a win-win situation for both Dustin and Eagle Creek,” Morgan believed. “It was a matter of his possibly coming back here for another summer with us learning more of the pro shop business or going out and looking for an assistant’s position in the south, either in North Carolina or Florida.

“It would have been dumb on our part not to try and sway him toward us,” Morgan admitted. “We were hoping he would join our staff and I feel it was a smart move on his part because he is going to get immediate hands-on experience on all aspects of the pro shop.”

With Lieber’s hire, the club is also retaining a fine young player, something all golf courses are trying to attract, more youth.

“I am not sure just who is the longest off the tee out here, Dustin or Logan Cooke. I just know that Dustin is a fine player as proven what he did in high school and by his two club championships. He has his own personality, one I feel that sets him in good stead here at The Creek.”

Lieber believes he made the right decision to stay in Ohio rather than accept offers in North Carolina and Alabama.

“In weighing the opportunities, I decided to stay close to home and start making some money in an effort to start paying on student loans,” the 22-year-old stated. “I know Eagle Creek and I know David Morgan and Brian Guerrier, both good guys who will help me get settled in.”

Lieber, who graduated from Findlay last year with a degree in Sports and Event Management, will start work immediately on getting his PGA playing certification. That should be just a formality, however, as he is an already proven player.

“I don’t own the perfect swing,” Lieber assured. “But, it works for me.”

Lieber admits he has always been more than willing to help others with their swing if they ask.

“There is a sense of satisfaction of watching a friend of mine make a swing change that cuts strokes off their score,” Lieber claimed.

Lieber will start at Eagle Creek later this month.