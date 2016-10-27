Elks golfers do well in National event

That would be one way of describing the virtual strangle-hold Norwalk Elk’s Club golfers Rod Bordman and Jim Mongiardo have on the Championship Flight at the National Elk’s Tournament played annually at Southern Pines.

The 51-year-old Bordman and 62-year-old Mongiardo meshed perfectly for the fifth straight year, an absolutely unbelievable fete considering just how stout the field is for the annual event.

“It just seems like teams tend to wait for us if we trail going into that final round,” Bordman admitted. “Jim and I thought there was no chance this year as we trailed for four strokes going into the final day. Ironically, it was another Norwalk team, Ken Bleile and Billy Terry, who had the 36-hole lead.”

Bordman described he and his partners play on Day 1 as “horrible”.

“We were over par, shooting a 73 which is not us,” he claimed. “Generally we mesh pretty darn well. If I am out of a hole, he picks me up. Then we shoot 71 on Day 2 which was better but still no where’s close to what we have done in the past.”

The final round was vintage Bordman-Mongiardo, however. They carded a red-hot 65, passing Bleile and Terry who opened with a 68, and a team from Alliance, OH who eventually finished second.

The win guarantees Bordman and Mongiardo will return to try for six in a row. The winners get their entry fee paid for the following year, a $580 stipend. They also received crystal ware for the win.

The 65 on the final day mirrors what the duo shot in 2011, the first year they made it into the winners circle. They went wire-to-wire that year, winning by five strokes.

In 2012, they were under par every round and won by three strokes.

The duo looked invincible in 2013, playing Southern Pine in 9-under to win by three.

The 2014 win was a bit more of a struggle. The best they could do was even par on Day 1. They picked up the pace, however, playing the final 36 holes in 5-under.

It was a similar come-from-behind win last year. The difference was they had to make up just two strokes, not four.

The local club also had a flight winner as Steve Schneider and Andy Woelfling teamed to win the 1st Flight, putting together solid rounds of 74-73-71.

Schneider, who has played in the tournament for 25 years, has had at least one other flight title over the years, that one with George Peckham. He also teamed with Peckham for a runner-up finish in the Championship Flight a number of years ago and did the same as a partner with Mike Battles for a second-place finish.