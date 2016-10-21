Local golfer making it as a coach

Weisenberger, whose day job is a sales rep with Sherwin-Williams, will take a talented sophomore from Hudson High School, Jen David, to the Gray Course at Ohio State this weekend. David qualified by shooting a three-over par 75 in the northeast district tournament.

“Jen is very talented,” her coach assured. “She hits the ball long but has a remarkable short game. Plus she plays with the confidence that belies her age.”

Hudson was 8-2 this past season in the Suburban Lakes Conference.

Weisenberger, who will be 23, next week, came on the local golfing scene in a flash. She played just one year for her father, Dave, then the Director of Golf at Eagle Creek and the St. Paul golf coach.

“I just whacked it around for fun until the summer of my senior year,” she explained. “Dad believed I had enough talent to be a hallway decent golfer so, under his tutorage, I started to get serious.”

Weisenberger graduated from St. Paul in 2012 and was good enough to get a look from the women’s golf coach at John Carroll University. She did not disappoint. She lettered all four years at John Carroll, was medalist as a junior in the Mt. Union Invitational, finished third in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament as a junior and was all-conference all four years.

She would bring her game back to her home course in the fall of 2015 when, with her Dad on the bag, she entered and won the Women’s Club Championship.

“That was pretty special,” she assured.

“Jeff Camp, the head professional at our home course, The Country Club of Hudson, but later my college coach at John Carroll, (He took the John Carroll job when Weisenberger was a sophomore.), upon hearing that the girl’s coaching position at Hudson High School was open, believed I should apply,” Weisenberger explained.

“I was not sure,” she admitted. “But, I decided to give it a try. I felt I could dove-tail it with my job in downtown Cleveland and I liked the idea of a challenge plus it was a way for me to stay close to the game.”

Weisenberger admits patience is the key word when you are working with teenage girls.

“So many times this season, I am reminded of identical situations my father and I found us in during my senior year,” she explained. “It took me weeks into the season to remember that my first job was to reinforce what I taught my players during the summer. And I still do not have my feet solely on the ground when it comes to correcting a mistake. I feel I have mastered the art of teaching but the science of patiently coaching is still a work in progress.”

Not helping the situation is that Weisenberger has little time to play.

Maybe she will get more time this coming year because she will be able to send out a veteran group this coming season that includes a senior, three juniors and a freshman.