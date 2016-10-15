Edison girls win Division II state title

Kelble said her five players were knocking on the door after Friday's opening round of play on The Ohio State University's Gray course, and the way they played on the back nine in the final round would determine their destiny.

Needless to say, the Chargers did not walk through the door — they ran.

Edison has been to the Division II state tournament eight times since the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) split the event into two divisions, starting in 2008.

The Chargers' best finish previously were fifth-place performances among the 12 schools in 2009 and again a year ago.

They also join Perkins as the only other SBC girls golf team to claim the crown. Paced by tournament medalist Maddy Mullins, the Pirates won it in 2012 under coach Alice James.

Kelble's group was in the second spot after the opening round with a 331 total, three shots behind leader Independence's 328. Shelby, which had edged out the Chargers for the sectional and district titles, was close behind at 337.

Balance has been a key to Edison's success throughout the remarkable season, and it showed again when it counted most.

The Sandusky Bay Conference champions had the lowest team total in the final 18 holes at 330, and a grand overall mark of 661, four shots up on Independence and seven ahead of Shelby (668) in the three team race. Milford Center Fairbanks was a distant fourth at 696.

Edison, with four of the girls back from the 2015 entry, lowered the team total by a whopping 58 shots (352-367—719 a year ago).

"We're so excited and elated beyond the tears,” Kelble said. “I told the girls before they played to go out and have fun, and they certainly did that. couldn't be more proud of the girls who have dedicated so much to get to this point, then had the faith and belief they could win it all. They never lost faith in achieving the goal, and that was to come back home with a state championship."

Five shots separated the girls Friday, and this time around it was 10 strokes. No other team in the field came close to that kind of balance.

Senior Mackenzie Butler and freshman Jordan Pruitt each finished with 164 totals, 15th overall in the field of 72 participants.

Butler fired 44-40—84 Friday, then came back strong Saturday with 40-40—80.

Meanwhile, Pruitt carded 42-41—83 in the first round, and lowered that by two with 41-40—81 in the final 18.

Junior Zoe Grant was next with 166, while senior Shelby Zeiter added 167 and junior Jacque Butler 175. Grant checked in with 40-40—80, and 44-42—86. Zeiter tallied 38-46—84, and dropped one shot with 39-44—83 Saturday. Jacque Butler contributed 42-43—85 and 46-44—90.

The girls commented on their state championship.

"This was my last round with the girls and I wanted to make it count because I've had so much fun with this group, and will miss them," Mackenzie Butler. "I wanted to improve my score from Friday, and I was able to do that, and I really was more relaxed today, that helped a lot."

Zeiter, the other senior, said, "To win the state is a blessing and all the glory for this team goes to God. As for me, I also felt I was relaxed and I'm so proud of this team. We are really close and take care of each other."

Grant also commented on taking everything in stride. "I told myself to go out and play to my ability and let it be in God's hand, and also have fun. I'm also so proud of my teammates, and our coach who has been there every step of the way."

Pruitt, who has been playing golf since the age of four, paid tribute to Kelble. "She's been there ever since the second grade when I moved to Edison. Really, she's like a second mom to me and we all had tears when we realized what we did."

Jaque Butler also talked about tears. "I was a great day for us, but then I'm saddened by the fact it was also the last time I got to play on a team with my sister. This is overwhelming, and exciting to be a part of this. I got the feeling we could do this after we won the SBC. That's when we really came together.

The Chargers returned home early Saturday night, and another celebration — this time with the community — began.