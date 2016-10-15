Adelman shoots 77 on Day 2

Adelman, a senior, sheared nine strokes off his Friday round in putting together sides of 40 and 37 on Saturday. He finished sixth among the individuals in DIV III. Cole Thompson, Arlington, was the medalist with a 148 (71-77) while Caleb Westfall, Mechanicsburg, was second with a 149 (74-75).

In team competition in DIV III, Cincinnati Seven Hills won the title with a 648. That was 10 strokes better that northwest district champion, Van Buren (658). Strasburg-Franklin was third at 668.

“My start on Saturday gave me the confidence that carried me through the round,” Adelman believed. “I started on 10 and made birdie from three feet on the first hole. I then parred 11 but double-bogeyed 12 which is the toughest hole on the course, one that has a 30-foot drop-off on the right side which I found.”

Adelman then got back on track with three straight pars before bogeying both 17 and 18 to make the turn in 40 strokes.

“I bogeyed No. 1 but then made my best birdie of the day on 2 when I hit a sand wedge within two-feet to the smallest target on the course,” Adelman claimed. “I then made another birdie on No. 3, making a 10-foot putt.

“I then kept the wheels on the rest of the way, making par on 4,6,7 and 8 while bogeying five and 9,” Adelman added.

The son of Steve and Karen Adelman called his appearance at the state tournament the greatest golfing experience of his young career.

“You learn a lot about yourself when you are on the first tee of a state tournament,” he believed. “Every part of you is tested. You wonder if your swing will hold up and you hope you can repeat that swing. I am certain it will be easier the next time I play in an event of this magnitude.”

Adelman will receive his fourth letter at the banquet and then move right into basketball where he will be one of seven senior veterans on Mike Smith’s varsity.

A 3.93 student, upon graduation Adelman plans on entering the pharmacy program at Ohio Northern.