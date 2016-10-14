St. Paul senior shoots 86 at state tournament

The St. Paul senior, playing in his first state golf tournament, shot an 86 on identical sides of 43 strokes.

“I must have lipped out a half-dozen shots,” Adelman stated. “It was just one of those days when I did not read the putts quite right. I just know that I could have just as easily shot between 80 and 82.”

Adelman plays his final 18 holes, starting a 10:40 a.m. this morning.

“The one hour frost delay this morning did not help either,” St. Paul golf coach John Rossman assured. “But, in the end, it was a game of inches. He had four birdie putts and a couple of par putts that looked like they were going down only to rim out.

“He did get into trouble on a couple holes but kept from taking a big number with good recovery shots. And driving the ball was not his problem. He just did not put his entire game together.

“Jimmy’s practice round went well. He learned a lot,” Rossman said. “But, today was another day, one that I assume he was disappointed with. No excuses though as the golf course was there for the taking.”

“I am disappointed,” Adelamn admitted. “But, as I look at the big picture, I am proud that I got here. I have tomorrow to make amends for what I did not get done today.”