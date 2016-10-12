Ream promoted in Florida

Ream joined the Naples Grande staff in 2014, leaving Shelter Harbor Golf Club in Charlestown, RI.

The Norwalk High graduate also had stops at the posh Jupiter Island Club, Hobe Sound, FL, leaving Ohio and the Country Club of Pepper Pike for his first Florida job.

Ream, a 2009 graduate of the Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach, SC, was first tutored by Sawmill Creek Club Professional Chris Bleile.

An accomplished player in Ohio, Rhode Island and Florida PGA section events and at the national level, Ream played in the 2013 Professional National Championship at Sun River Resort in Bend, OR.

Probably his best PGA performance was last year in the South Florida Open when he put together rounds of 73, 72-67 for a 54-hole score of 212. His final-round card showed seven birdies, making 3’s on five of the last nine holes. He finished tied for ninth, winning $1,000.

Justin and his fiancée, Lindsey Thompson will be married Sept. 24 in Naples, FL.