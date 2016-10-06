Adelman advances to state tournament at North Star

Adelman tees it up next Friday for the first 18 holes of the 36-hole state tournament grind. The DIv. III state is played at North Star Golf Club in Sunbury.

Adelman toured the front nine at Stone Ridge in 37 strokes, a side that was kick-started by a 30-foot birdie putt on the first hole. He had a 41 on the back to tie the number of Joshah Rager from Lincolnview (38-40). The 78 was the last number that advanced as an individual.

The tournament medalist was Cole Thomas from Arlington (37-35—72). He qualified from his sectional as an individual as did Rager from Lincolnview. Senior Steve Johnson from Toledo Cardinal Stritch (38-38—76) advanced followed by Adelman and Rager with their 78’s.

Jordan Whitman, Temple Christian, was on the bubble with a 79.

“Rolling in that long putt on the first hole gave me a lot of confidence,” Adelman said. “When I continued to make par-saving putts on the front to go out in 37, Coach Rossman and I decided to start playing it safe on the back, recognizing that I had a shot at advancing.”

“I felt we had to play the strategy game on that final hole,” Flyer Coach Rossman said. “It is a tough par 4 with water and sand coming into play so we decided to get conservative and play for bogey. And that’s what happened. It ended up getting us out on the number.”

Adelman warmed up for Thursday morning by shooting an 81 in Wednesday’s practice round, one that finished just before total darkness.

The St. Paul team as a whole played well, shooting a 349 which missed advancing by just three strokes. Junior Luke Carper, playing No. 5, seconded Adelman with 48-39—87 numbers. Senior Mitch Phillips shot 45-46—91, junior Nolan Conney was in with 45-48—93 numbers while senior Jacob Avendano carded a 49-47—96.

“The guys turned a good season into a great one with the way they performed today,” Rossman said.

New London sophomore Ben Crawshaw led Zach Parr’s club with a fine 81 on sides of 39-42. The other numbers from the Cats included those of senior Brock Rankine (45-43—86), junior Weston Eibel (45-46—91), senior Hayden Grills (49-50—99) and sophomore Jaylin Moffit (52-48—100),

“It was a decent day for us,” Parr said. “This is a course a team has to play often to play well because of the elevated greens and false fronts.

“It was a good season for us even though we lost the conference in a close match with St. Paul. We lost just two duals, one to the Flyers and the other to Danville who is equally strong.”

Rankine and Grills are the two seniors in the New London lineup.

“That gives me three veterans back for next year,” Parr said. “That’s the good part. The bad part is I am going to have recruit the halls for players because we had just eight in the program this year.”

Plymouth’s Dylan Patton was also playing at Stone Ridge as a sectional qualifier from Valley View. He shot a respectable 47-51—98.

“Dylan is back as a senior next year,” Plymouth coach Doug Hopkins said. “I lose just the one senior, Noah Stima. So the program is on solid ground with 11 athletes returning.”

As far as team advancement Thursday, it was Van Buren winning handily with a 318, the seventh straight year that school will be in the state field. It’s been a while since they took it the distance, however. Their two state titles came in 1984 and 1990. The 2016 Van Buren team is made up of two juniors and three sophomores. That quintet shot 76, 77, 81, 84 and 89 Thursday. Their home course is Red Hawk in Findlay.

Kalida (343), Miller City 342 and Ottawa Hills (346) also advanced.

After that it was Temple Christian (348), St. Paul (349), Minster (351), Mohawk (354), Margaretta (356), New London (357), Woodmore (358), Delphos St. John (362), Stryker (372), Carey (376), Danbury (383), McComb (387) and Ft. Jennings (390).